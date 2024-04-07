Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.45.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

