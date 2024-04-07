Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

IVE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.51. 573,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

