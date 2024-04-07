Peoples Bank OH Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. 2,226,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

