Peoples Bank OH Invests $210,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

