Peoples Bank OH Invests $212,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 1,509,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.