Peoples Bank OH Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.39.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

