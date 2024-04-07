Peoples Bank OH Sells 125 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

