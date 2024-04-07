Peoples Bank OH Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.