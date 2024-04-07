Peoples Bank OH Sells 21,306 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp accounts for 11.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peoples Bank OH owned approximately 1.66% of Peoples Bancorp worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

PEBO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 213,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $996.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

