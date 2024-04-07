PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,604,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,629,000 after buying an additional 368,469 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 139,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

