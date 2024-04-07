Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

