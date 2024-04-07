Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

