Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

