Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUE

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.