Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Pan American Silver worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 7,890,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.