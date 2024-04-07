Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,500 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 11.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $61,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 8,173,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,164. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

