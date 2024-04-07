Polymath Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $97.97 million and $22,544.24 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00148838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

