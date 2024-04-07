Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $311,788.76

Populous (PPT) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $311,788.76 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

