Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
PBPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
NASDAQ PBPB opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.32.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
