PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 66.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $171.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00145947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00016267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

