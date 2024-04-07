PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,169,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579,915 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $114,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

