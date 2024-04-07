Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prenetics Global by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

