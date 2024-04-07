Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
