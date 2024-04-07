Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.