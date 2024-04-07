Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

