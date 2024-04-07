Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $412.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.