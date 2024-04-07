Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 11,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $477.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average of $429.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.