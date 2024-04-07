Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $290.98 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

