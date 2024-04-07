ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

