ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

