Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $20.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.47. 90,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

