Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 239,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

