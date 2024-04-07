Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

