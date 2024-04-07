Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $162,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 43,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,077. The company has a market cap of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

