Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,077. The company has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

