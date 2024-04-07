Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at TrueCar

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TrueCar stock remained flat at $3.33 on Friday. 170,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.65.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.