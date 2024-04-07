Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $137,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $23,359,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 187,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 1,253,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,479. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
