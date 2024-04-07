Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MHO stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $140.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHO

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.