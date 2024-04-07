Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $76,000 Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 260,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 438,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

