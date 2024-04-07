Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,248 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 1,070.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 276,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,927. The company has a market cap of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

