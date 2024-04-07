Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 309,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $860.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.