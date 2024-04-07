Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $89,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

