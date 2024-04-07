PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $136.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

