PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $159.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.