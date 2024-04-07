QITMEER NETWORK One Day Volume Reaches $121,145.06 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $121,145.06 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.04293836 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $113,827.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

