QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

