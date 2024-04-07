Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lessened by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.20. The company had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.41.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

