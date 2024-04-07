Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $78.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 99% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

