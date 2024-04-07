QV Investors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK stock opened at $538.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.68. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.