QV Investors Inc. Has $43.17 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

