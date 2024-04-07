QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lennox International worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Trading Up 3.1 %

Lennox International stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $501.72. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.